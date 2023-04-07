Beloit Sky Carp see numerous changes on and off the field ahead of year two under new branding

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - “We got a great team,” Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. “At least from what I’m being told.”

That statement will get put to the test for the first time Friday as the Sky Carp host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to open their 2023 season. The Carp enter year two under new branding with much more certainty than last year.

“Last year we didn’t quite know what to expect this was our first full season in this new, beautiful building and it was figuring out those different things that we didn’t know,” Brockman said.

”I think we figured a lot of that stuff out, we’re really excited for the 2023 year.” Brockman added.

The team is seeing a lot of changes on and off the field in 2023. Fans can expect a lot more offense as the defensive shift has been banned and pitchers have a limited number of pick-offs they can throw for each at bat. Along with those changes, the minor leagues also enter year two of the pitch clock era, which continues to pick up rave reviews.

“The pitch clock has been phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal, I mean we’ve cut 30-40 minutes off of our game time and people are still just as entertained as they were before,” Brockman said

“You got to give credit to major league baseball, the MLB has really been listening to what they need to do to help increase the fanbase and really draw in younger fans,” Brockman added.

Off the field, the biggest change fans will notice at ABC Supply Stadium is that facilities are now cashless. The stadium will only accept debit, credit, or gift cards at games. However, cash can still be exchanged for gift cards at the stadium.

The team also has new promotions like Copa de la Diversión, which will see the team rebrand as the Paletas de Beloit for five games this year. The team hopes promotions like this along with others will help with breaking attendance records.

“Any time you can set an attendance record, especially with the long and storied history that Beloit baseball has had in this area, you really got to be thankful and grateful for the fans of this area,” Brockman said. ”Our goal is to do this year in and year out, probably for at least the next four or five seasons.”

