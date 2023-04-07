$1.9M in Illinois tourism grants will boost stateline attractions

(WIFR) - Six grants designed to support local festivals and attractions and drive tourism are coming straight to the stateline.

$22.5 million in grant funding was announced Friday for 89 projects across Illinois through the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program.

“Whether people are traveling to Illinois to visit the Superman Celebration in Metropolis, take a drive down the historic Route 66, or check out the world-renowned architecture in Chicago, Illinois has it all,” said Kristin A. Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

Awards range from $15,000 to $500,000, with an average award of $250,000.

Local projects to benefit from the money are listed below:

Anderson Japanese Gardens - $150,000 - Modify parking facility at the gardens

City of Rockford - $500,000 - Construction of Great Lawn Open Canopy State at Davis Park

Discovery Center Museum - $15,000 - Support for the Interactive Willow Garden Kaleidoscope Sculpture in the outdoor science park

Freeport Arts Center - $500,000 - Renovate historic building in the downtown district for Freeport Art Museum

GT Partners, LLC - $500,000 - Restoration of the Times Theater

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau - $235,000 - Funding for the Transformational Arts and Culture Festival

This second round of grants from the program builds upon $10 million in funding distributed in July 2022 to nearly 40 projects across the state.

“Anyone looking for a great experience can find it in Illinois, from the best state fairs in the country to unique outdoor festivals, attractions, and museums,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said.

A link to the full list of the recipients can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.