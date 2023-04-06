Vikings OT, Rockford native Vederian Lowe announces football camp at Auburn in June

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a rookie season in the books, Vikings OT Vederian Lowe will return to the stateline this summer to host his first football camp.

Very excited to be hosting my first football camp in my hometown! Signups are open now.⬇️https://t.co/ZydiZSfu7y pic.twitter.com/NvLRKxAgNb — Vederian Lowe (@VederianLowe) April 6, 2023

The one-day camp is set for Saturday, June 10 at Auburn High School.

Lowe appeared in four of the last five games last season with the Vikings and made his debut on the offensive line in week 18 in Chicago where he picked up 33 snaps.

The former Auburn Knight is one of five stateline natives currently in the NFL along with Boylan’s Dean Lowry (Vikings) and Dan Arnold (free agent), Lutheran’s James Robinson (Patriots), and East’s Robert Jones (Dolphins).

