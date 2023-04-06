Vikings OT, Rockford native Vederian Lowe announces football camp at Auburn in June
Lowe will enter his second year in the league this fall after being drafted by the Vikings in 2022
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a rookie season in the books, Vikings OT Vederian Lowe will return to the stateline this summer to host his first football camp.
The one-day camp is set for Saturday, June 10 at Auburn High School.
Lowe appeared in four of the last five games last season with the Vikings and made his debut on the offensive line in week 18 in Chicago where he picked up 33 snaps.
The former Auburn Knight is one of five stateline natives currently in the NFL along with Boylan’s Dean Lowry (Vikings) and Dan Arnold (free agent), Lutheran’s James Robinson (Patriots), and East’s Robert Jones (Dolphins).
