TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams coming to Rockford’s BMO Center

Running for twelve dates throughout November, this trio of award-winning musicians will hit key...
Running for twelve dates throughout November, this trio of award-winning musicians will hit key markets including Atlanta, GA, Tulsa, OK, Detroit, MI, and Buffalo, NY.(Awakening Events)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chart-topping artists TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams are joining forces for one night in Rockford.

Get ready for an inspiring performance on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the BMO Center.

From Thursday, April 6 through April 10, fans can text the word PRIORITY to 615-813-6017 for an exclusive pre-sale access code to be sent via text message on April 11.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12 and will be available with the exclusive code! Tickets for the general public go on-sale at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14

“Each artist brings their own unique sound and style to the stage, and we can’t wait to see them unite to create an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans,” organizers say.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Park District crews worked Monday to clean-up storm damage from Friday night's severe...
EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Rockford
McKinley Avenue fire
Boone County car hauling business goes up in flames
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
John Carlose Boose
Convicted murderer John Boose wants new trial in wife’s beating death
23 News Campaign 2023
Consolidated Election results for Tuesday, April 4

Latest News

John Lodge and the 10,000 Light Years Band hit the Coronado Performing Arts Center stage at...
The Moody Blues’ John Lodge heads to Rockford’s Coronado
The Fab Four will perform The Beatles’ Rubber Soul & Greatest Hits this October.
The Fab Four returns to the Coronado with Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’
Byrd will play the Grandstand stage Saturday, Aug. 12.
Tracy Byrd to headline 2023 Boone County Fair
Catch Bluey and her friends live in Rockford on Thursday, June 29!
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ to perform at Coronado in Rockford