TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams coming to Rockford’s BMO Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chart-topping artists TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams are joining forces for one night in Rockford.

Get ready for an inspiring performance on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the BMO Center.

From Thursday, April 6 through April 10, fans can text the word PRIORITY to 615-813-6017 for an exclusive pre-sale access code to be sent via text message on April 11.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12 and will be available with the exclusive code! Tickets for the general public go on-sale at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14

“Each artist brings their own unique sound and style to the stage, and we can’t wait to see them unite to create an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans,” organizers say.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.