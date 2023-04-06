Storms are in the past, look forward to sunny skies from now on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been nice for both viewers and forecasters to not have to worry about what kind of severe warning will be plastered across our TV’s and phones. With all severe weather now in the past we can look forward to calm and sunny skies.

We even saw high’s today close to the 70′s, but still felt a bit cooler as the day picked up in wind. A pretty windy day at that as the tail end of our severe storms left behind wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Almost in the 70's for our high today! (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Still a pretty windy day with gusts up to 50 mph. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

These severe storms left behind not only fearful families but also a magnitude of damage across the region. Many homes, businesses and trees were destroyed by these aggressive winds. Wednesday, we were able to say hello to sun again and the rest of the day stayed that way. Even going into the night. Some clouds were wispy as the wind remained strong, but those clouds were light enough it was a very clear night.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and so on are going to be identical days because of the picture perfect weather we will be experiencing. Thursday will start off on the cooler side in the 50′s due to a cold front sweeping it’s way through the region. Although the sky will be clear and the sun will be shining which will hopefully warm the air a little bit.

Beautiful sunny skies with no clouds. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clear night sky. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

On Friday, we will start to get those warm temperatures back and see numbers get into the mid-60′s again. Skies are set to remain clear and sunny as we heat back up. A little breeziness will be around but nothing too strong to make it feel like a cool day. The nighttime will continue to remain cloud free and clear as we work our way overnight into Saturday.

Scattered clouds in the early morning but will clear up closer to the night time. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clear night sky. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday will continue with Friday’s gorgeous weather with an increase in temperatures getting us close to the 70′s. We could even start to see those temps get up into the 80′s in the following week.

The National Weather Service did inform us that they did a total count of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings given out during the stormy days since Friday.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings counted since Friday by the National Weather Service. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.