Shooting investigation underway Thursday in downtown Rockford

The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first responders about a shooting.
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first responders about a shooting.(Erik Engstrom)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Thursday during a shooting investigation on the 300 block of E. State Street near First Street.

Limited details are available. but 23 News will update this article with information as it is confirmed.

