Rockford educators pave the way for more women in STEM

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number of women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is on the rise, but the push for getting more women involved isn’t over.

On Thursday, students from Marshall Middle School and Lincoln Middle School in Rockford stepped into the shoes of a college STEM student at Rockford University.

“The students today come on campus, we give them a tour of the facilities to see the University as well as two labs where they will do different things with chemistry, mathematics, physics, biology,” said Reid Jutras, Rockford Public Schools Director of Career and Technical Education.

Those students included Kenzie Barbee, a 7th grader at Marshall. According to her teachers, Barbee takes as many STEM classes as possible.

“I think it’s fun but interesting and really gets your brain working so I like that about it,” she said.

Barbee’s passion is engineering.

“I’ve always had little ideas of what I want to be when I’m older and I think that engineering is something that is definitely going to stick with me,” she told 23 News.

There are plenty of female educators in the Rockford area who pave the way for Barbee, like Rockford University’s Interim Dean of the College of Science, Math and Nursing, Filiz Dik.

“They can do really interesting stuff, really cool stuff, with stem and math activities,” said Dik, when talking about Thursday’s event.

Additionally, some teachers at the high school level are making waves, like Auburn High School physics teacher, Marianna Ruggerio. She’s an Illinois finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

“When you learn a skill that’s stored in a different part of your brain. And that part of the brain is a lot more stubborn to forget things than the part of the brain that stores facts. And so these critical thinking skills and these problem-solving skills are something that is lasting, and that’s something I want my students to take away,” she said.

Ruggerio says it’s not just women that are needed, but all marginalized groups.

“In physics in particular women make up about 20%. But it’s not just that right? It is people who are black, people who are Hispanic, people who are different genders. You look at any of these groups and they are all underrepresented in stem,” said Ruggerio.

When Ruggerio was in high school, her mathematics teacher received the award. Maybe one day, one of Ruggerio’s students will be a finalist, just like she is.

