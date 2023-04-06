OSF Podiatrists washed feet for Carpenter’s Place guests

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF Podiatrists and St. Anthony’s Medical Center physicians wash, and trim nails for guests at Carpenter’s Place on Thursday.

The event honors Holy Thursday, which is believed to be the day Jesus celebrated his last Passover with his disciples.

Jesus also washed his disciples’ feet and encouraged them to do the same for each other.

Physicians also provided guests with any necessary referrals for follow-up foot care needs. They were also gifted guests with new socks and shoes.

“I would love it if we can continue this through the state of Illinois or even the whole United States with every single podiatrist on this day doing some charitable act. to have the talent that you can share one day a year it’s a good place to do it ” said OrthoIllinois foot surgeon, Dr. Kelly John.

