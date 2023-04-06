One shot in the face Thursday in downtown Rockford

The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first...
The area near E. State Street and First Street is roped off Thursday after a call to first responders about a shooting.(Erik Engstrom)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is being treated for serious injuries Thursday after a reported shooting in downtown Rockford.

According to police, the man was shot in his face. No word yet on how the shooting happened or what condition the man is in.

Police ask the public to avoid the area on the 300 block of E. State Street near First Street while they investigate.

Limited details are available. but 23 News will update this article with information as it is confirmed.

