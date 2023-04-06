One shot in the face Thursday in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is being treated for serious injuries Thursday after a reported shooting in downtown Rockford.

According to police, the man was shot in his face. No word yet on how the shooting happened or what condition the man is in.

Police ask the public to avoid the area on the 300 block of E. State Street near First Street while they investigate.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male shot in the 300 block of E. State Street. Avoid the area of E. State and First Street while we investigate. More details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 6, 2023

Limited details are available. but 23 News will update this article with information as it is confirmed.

