Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - U.S. Marshals said Thursday that a previous fugitive of the week who was wanted for leaving a double amputee to die on train tracks in Cleveland has surrendered.

Aaron Parsons was taken into custody Wednesday. He was wanted for aggravated robbery with a gun after he carjacked a man Feb. 22, officials said.

The victim told police that Parsons said, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Cleveland police said Parsons, along with two other suspects not yet identified, hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim was able to crawl to safety.

Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine, officials said.

Police say they found the car at around 3 a.m. Feb. 23 after it was burned down. The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Park District crews worked Monday to clean-up storm damage from Friday night's severe...
EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Rockford
McKinley Avenue fire
Boone County car hauling business goes up in flames
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
23 News Campaign 2023
Consolidated Election results for Tuesday, April 4
John Carlose Boose
Convicted murderer John Boose wants new trial in wife’s beating death

Latest News

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
FILE - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony to commemorate South...
South Korean president invited to address US Congress
Demonstrators stand outside of the Tennessee State Capitol in support of three Democratic state...
Protesters chant in support of 'Tennessee three'
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers consider expelling Democrats over gun protest