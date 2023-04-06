Local pizza expert judges worldwide pizza acrobatics competition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIFR) - A Stateline pizza expert spent last week in Las Vegas as a judge, not only for pizzas, but for cooks who can juggle the dough.

Brian Weavel was the owner of Anna’s pizza in Winnebago for more than two decades. He’s currently the Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Perfect Crust Pizza Liners & Incredible Bags. Weavel was chosen to judge the pizza acrobatics at the International Pizza Expo. Contestants from across the globe had to juggle pizza dough and perform various tricks. Other events included the largest dough stretch, fastest pizza box folding and who can make the fastest pizza dough.

“These guys are athletes,” said Weavel. “They’re not just throwing the dough up in the air; they’re doing spins underneath their legs and behind their back, behind their neck under your arms. And some of these guys used two or three dough balls at a time, spinning them up in the air. Its pretty fantastic.”

