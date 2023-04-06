After the collapse of the Apollo theatre, there’s hope for restoration

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Historical theatres are symbols of human creativity and expression that showcase generations of art, history and culture. However, after the devastating collapse of the Apollo theatre in Belvidere, many wonder if the doors will remain shut forever.

Beth Howard, the Executive Director of Friends of the Cornado in Rockford, says after working on the restoration of the Cornado in 1999, she understands the effort and teamwork it takes to bring a building back to life.

“Obviously, they’re older correct and the construction type of construction is different than modern construction, but there are experts in this,” said Howard.

One of those experts includes Paul Siemborski, an architect for a global design firm that has helped restore several national landmarks. Siemborski believes the Apollo is one of many historic theatres that reminds us of the magic of live entertainment.

“Theatres are the centerpieces of our community. We often call them the living room of our communities. They’re places of social engagement and entertainment,” said Siemborski.

With time, Belvidere city leaders hope the future of the Apollo becomes clearer, but architects like Siemborski think there’s hope and it’s undoubtedly one of many historic theatres worth saving.

There’s no official update on what’s next for the building, but the Friends of the Coronado want the Apollo theatre’s owners to know they’re not alone and they’re ready to share resources and help where they can.

