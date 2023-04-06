$1M redistributed in the stateline from Illinois ICASH program

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois residents are urged to check for unclaimed property from the state of Illinois.

Officials met Thursday at the office of State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) in Loves Park to encourage residents to seek out unclaimed funds via the Illinois’ ICASH program.

“Right now there is over $3.5 billion in an account in Springfield that could be in Illinoisians’ wallets,” Vella says. “With inflation and gas prices the way they are right now, I want residents of my district to know that this forgotten money is there, waiting to be claimed. And when they’re ready to reclaim it, my office is here to help them every step of the way.”

Forgotten bank accounts, unpaid life insurance benefits, the contents of safe deposit boxes and even uncashed checks sent to old addresses are turned over to the Illinois treasurer’s office until a qualifying party makes a claim.

“As State Treasurer, part of my job is to safeguard unclaimed property and return it to the rightful owners or their heirs, no matter how long it takes,” Frerichs said. 68th District residents have benefited.

More than $1,000,000 in I-Cash Returns to the Rockford region through the ICASH program. Today, more than $65 million in unclaimed assets are connected to Winnebago County businesses and residents.

Residents interested in checking the registry can visit icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.