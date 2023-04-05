Thomas A. Heister gets re-elected as Pecatonica’s village president

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Votes are in and Pecatonica voters chose to keep Thomas A. Heister in his seat as village president.

With 226 votes more than his opponent Greg L. Hachmeister, Heister will remain in his seat for another two years until the next election. As president he plans to focus on infrastructure improvements downtown as well as bringing the community, schools and churches together.

Heister was originally a trustee on the Pecatonica board before he was elected president after Bill Smull stepped down amid accusations of wrongdoing of his own. Heister says he will continue to build the trust between the board and the community as well as enhancing transparency.

Heister will not officially be re-seated until the first week of May.

