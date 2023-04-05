Table games now available at Hard Rock Casino in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Gaming Board has given the approval for live table games at the temporary Hard Rock Casino on East State Street and Bell School Road.

Those who come can now play live versions of blackjack, three card poker and ultimate hold’em. Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate says since it took just 107 days from the start of construction to open the casino.

They decided to start with slots only, and the idea was to open first and fast, and then train dealers and have table games down the road. Well, that day has arrived.

“It’s probably the number one most requested amenity here,” said Iafrate. “People come here from all over the place and they’re like ‘oh no table games’ but that wait’s over. You may have friends that want to play table games. You may want to play slots. Both of you can come here now.”

Iafrate said they hired 24 more people to help run the new games, and they’re looking to hire more.

