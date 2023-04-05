Table games now available at Hard Rock Casino in Rockford

Illinois Gaming Board approves table games at Rockford Casino
Illinois Gaming Board approves table games at Rockford Casino(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Gaming Board has given the approval for live table games at the temporary Hard Rock Casino on East State Street and Bell School Road.

Those who come can now play live versions of blackjack, three card poker and ultimate hold’em. Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate says since it took just 107 days from the start of construction to open the casino.

They decided to start with slots only, and the idea was to open first and fast, and then train dealers and have table games down the road. Well, that day has arrived.

“It’s probably the number one most requested amenity here,” said Iafrate. “People come here from all over the place and they’re like ‘oh no table games’ but that wait’s over. You may have friends that want to play table games. You may want to play slots. Both of you can come here now.”

Iafrate said they hired 24 more people to help run the new games, and they’re looking to hire more.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23 News Campaign 2023
Consolidated Election results for Tuesday, April 4
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
When two kids heard about the Apollo Theatre catastrophe Friday night in Belvidere, they took...
Young brothers set up superhero memorial for Apollo Theatre victims
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
FIRST ALERT: Several Rounds of Severe Storms are Possible
FIRST ALERT: Several Rounds of Severe Storms are Possible

Latest News

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving
Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving raises thousands for YWCA Literacy Council
McKinley Avenue fire
Boone County car hauling business goes up in flames
Egg-stravaganza
Egg-stravaganza
April 5 birthdays
April 5 birthdays