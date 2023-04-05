Severe threat over for now, returns early Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been another extremely eventful day in and around the Stateline, with not one, but two rounds of severe thunderstorms moving through the area, both bringing with them large hail.

The area finds itself in a lull as of late Tuesday evening, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. All eyes are on a line of strong to severe thunderstorms over central and eastern Iowa, which are currently projected to arrive sometime in the 3:00 to 5:00am timeframe.

While the severe threat isn’t quite as grave as it was earlier on, it’s still worth taking seriously. The entire region finds itself still under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe weather. Large hail is the clearly favored threat, with gusty winds and tornadoes still not at all out of the question. The chances for large, damaging tornadoes, has diminished considerably.

The threat for severe weather has gone down SLIGHTLY, but remains very much a concern overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should leave the area very quickly during the morning hours Wednesday, and sunshine won’t wait too long to take their place. Temperatures are to start off the day in the middle to perhaps upper 60s, though following the cold front’s passage Wednesday morning, temperatures will nosedive, falling to around 50° by 5:00pm.

Clouds will give way to sunshine quickly by Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to see sunshine from start to finish, along with seasonably cool temperatures in the lower 50s.

Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following a seasonable Friday, temperatures begin to warm in a big way Saturday, likely reaching the lower 60s, and come Sunday, we may flirt with 70° once again. Looking longer range, it’s appearing quite likely that a string of 70s in on tap to occur Monday through Friday, with temperatures ranging from 71° to 77° each day, and just one chance for storms, that coming next Friday.

