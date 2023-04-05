The Moody Blues’ John Lodge heads to Rockford’s Coronado

By Meghan Schobinger
Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Lodge, of The Moody Blues, is bringing his live tour to Rockford!

The legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist will play an intimate show at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6 through 10 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, April 10 online at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Coronado and BMO Center box offices and by phone at 815-968-5222.

Lodge and the 10,000 Light Years Band will play the iconic album “Days of Future Passed” from front to back, with a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES with special renditions of “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon.”

The show will also feature a first-half set of Moody Blues’ classics, including all of John’s hits, “Ride My See-Saw”, “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)”, “Isn’t Life Strange”, plus tributes to all his band mates.

The 10,000 Light Years Band features long-term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) from the Moody Blues touring band, together with Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello).

