Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving raises thousands for YWCA Literacy Council

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving
Jersey Mike's Day of Giving(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YWCA Literacy Council will receive a welcome monetary boost, thanks to Jersey Mike’s Subs 13th Annual Month of Giving.

The final totals are in, and the sub chain raised $35,402 for the organization on March 29. The restaurant’s locations on East State Street in Rockford and West Lane Road in Machesney Park participated; all profits from that day’s sales go to the YWCA.

The total is an increase from last year, when Jersey Mike’s raised $28,494 during the campaign day. Those funds also went to the YWCA Literacy Council.

Across the nation, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has amassed more the $67 million for local charities.

