Explaining voting shortcuts, and how they play a part in elections

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some get to the voting booth to find names they simply don’t recognize on the ballot, yet they will still vote.

This happens consistently during April, when voters deal with school board, trustee and village positions. So, when you see unfamiliar names, what is the most effective way to vote?

“That first spot on the ballot is very highly sought after by candidates,” said Matt Dietrich, a Public Information Officer with the State Board of Elections.

According to Dietrich, hundreds of candidates line up at his office, especially during even year elections, to be entered into a lottery for that coveted spot on the primary ballot.

“Whether it’s superstition or whether it’s a genuine belief among the candidates. It is something that they do value highly,” he said.

For Scot Schraufnagel, a political science professor at Northern Illinois University, that superstition has a name, The Primacy Effect.

“People don’t do their homework and they show up and end up voting for the first person on the ballot,” he said.

However, it’s not just the first name you see, voters are often swayed to a name aligned with a specific gender, or a specific ethnicity.

“There’s a lot of different shortcuts people use in these lower information elections,” Schraufnagel said.

According to Schraufnagel, the solution is simple. If you have fewer elections, you can do more research.

“In a decade, they’re being asked to vote 20 times. No wonder we have low voter turnout. We call it “voter fatigue.” People are just tired of having to vote all the time,” he told 23 News.

Some states handle the first spot on the ballot in different ways. In Illinois and Winnebago County there is a lottery. Another option is printing some ballots with one name on top, and others with another name in that spot.

