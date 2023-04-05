EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed a EF-1 Tornado touched down in Rockford on Friday, March 31.

Details have not been released on where the tornado started, but significant damage was seen near Rockford’s Sinnissippi Golf Course and downtown area.

The tornado was part of a storm system that produce multiple funnels touching down in Boone, Rock, Livingston and Kane counties. It also produce straight-line wind damage near Harvard, Ill. and the Wisconsin state line.

Storm chaser footage is reviewed by the NWS during the damage survey and its analysis could result in some changes to the official findings.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.