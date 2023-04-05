EF-1 Tornado confirmed in Rockford

Rockford Park District crews worked Monday to clean-up storm damage from Friday night's severe...
Rockford Park District crews worked Monday to clean-up storm damage from Friday night's severe weather event.(Lonnie Iske)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed a EF-1 Tornado touched down in Rockford on Friday, March 31.

Details have not been released on where the tornado started, but significant damage was seen near Rockford’s Sinnissippi Golf Course and downtown area.

The tornado was part of a storm system that produce multiple funnels touching down in Boone, Rock, Livingston and Kane counties. It also produce straight-line wind damage near Harvard, Ill. and the Wisconsin state line.

Storm chaser footage is reviewed by the NWS during the damage survey and its analysis could result in some changes to the official findings.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23 News Campaign 2023
Consolidated Election results for Tuesday, April 4
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free
McKinley Avenue fire
Boone County car hauling business goes up in flames
Rockford Public School Board discusses allowing police to use video from schools security...
New faces on the Rockford School board after 3 contested races in the district
When two kids heard about the Apollo Theatre catastrophe Friday night in Belvidere, they took...
Young brothers set up superhero memorial for Apollo Theatre victims

Latest News

Illinois Gaming Board approves table games at Rockford Casino
Table games now available at Hard Rock Casino in Rockford
Jersey Mike's Day of Giving
Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving raises thousands for YWCA Literacy Council
McKinley Avenue fire
Boone County car hauling business goes up in flames
Egg-stravaganza
Egg-stravaganza