Convicted murderer John Boose wants new trial in wife’s beating death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man who killed his wife in 2015 wants a new trial.

A jury convicted John Carlos Boose of first-degree murder in 2021. Since then, he has remained in the Winnebago County Jail, fighting to overturn that conviction.

Winnebago County Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Mason says a flurry of defense motions, including one that got hung up in the Illinois Supreme Court for months, is the primary reason Boose has not been sentenced and transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In his latest motion, Boose claims his public defender mishandled evidence and that the state violated his right to a speedy trial.

Meason, who prosecuted the case, says despite delays, the jury got it right.

“We believe justice was served by this verdict,” Meason said. “It was a trial that was some time coming, and we feel that the verdict did reflect the evidence that was presented at trial.”

Deandre Poe, Regina Poe’s son, says eight years is too long for a case to be hung up in the trial courts. That’s why he’s calling on officials to expedite the case and the man who killed his mother to take responsibility.

“That’s a grown man, you know,” Poe said. “Take it on the chin. Man up. Go and take care of that business. That’s what I’d say about it. Handle your business like a man.”

Poe says he isn’t seeking closure because he doesn’t believe he’ll ever get it. Nothing will bring his mother back.

“A new trial or not, I’ve got to live through it every day,” he said.

Five different attorneys have represented Boose in the last eight years, something Meason says is also responsible for the delays.

“And that took quite a considerable amount of time because there were a lot of transcripts,” she said.

Attorneys will argue Boose’s motion for a new trial in front of Judge Randy Wilt at 10 a.m., May 12, in Courtroom 478 at the Winnebago Courthouse.

