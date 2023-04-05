Carol Gustafson becomes Roscoe’s Village president

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe has chosen a new village president, removing Mark Szula from his seat as Roscoe village president.

Carol Gustafson has been voted in as the new Roscoe village president, winning the seat by 670 votes more than Szula. She will not be officially seated until the first week of May.

Gustafson says she will make good on her campaign promises and make the village of Roscoe happy by listening to the people. Her goal is to involve stakeholders of Roscoe into every decision made which will allow different viewpoints. She also strives to provide necessary services while not making tax payers fork out large amounts.

“Of course we’re elated, we’re excited, we’re just thrilled. We’re looking forward to the challenge here. It’s just been a wonderful journey here. We’ve had so much support, so many people who’ve helped us out. We’re just so grateful, so thrilled that it has all worked out,” Gustafson expresses.

William Babcock, Michael Wright and Michael Sima were also appointed as trustees of the board who will work alongside Gustafson.

Roscoe Village President poll results:

Carol A. Gustafson1,065 votes (73%)
Mark W. Szula395 votes (27%)

