Boone County car hauling business goes up in flames

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out Wednesday morning at a former car hauling business in the 1400 bock of McKinley Avenue, near US 20.

First responders say they have not confirmed what, if any, business is currently operating out of the building, but the say at least 20 cars were still inside the 80 by 200 foot structure. Boone County Fire Protection District officials say they received fire calls at around 1:20 a.m., and they arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

First responders detailed using an aerial approach to the fire, saying that allows them to use 800-1,000 gallons of water per minute. The also used ladder trucks and hand lines. After they brought the fire under control, firefighters forced entry into the building. There was no one inside; there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

More than ten area departments responded to the fire, which is now under investigation. Boone County Fire Protection District officials estimate to 23 News that the building will be a total loss, but they say that will also be determined during the investigation.

