$160M+ investment headed to Rockford water infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the next five years, the city of Rockford will pour more than $160 million into improving the water infrastructure system.

The money is part of a $6.5 billion federal water infrastructure investment plan from the Biden Administration. Some of the efforts to make these improvements include the removal of lead pipes and the creation of more treatment plants.

“Public health starts with safe drinking water. The safety and security of our families depends on safe drinking water,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Tuesday.

Compared to the rest of the country, Illinois has the most lead service lines―23% of all the lead lines in the country.

Director of Rockford’s Public Works department, Kyle Saunders, says “People turn on their tap they expect their water to come out, you know. I don’t think everybody thinks of exactly what that water went through to get there.”

