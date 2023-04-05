$160M+ investment headed to Rockford water infrastructure

By Jerome Perales
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the next five years, the city of Rockford will pour more than $160 million into improving the water infrastructure system.

The money is part of a $6.5 billion federal water infrastructure investment plan from the Biden Administration. Some of the efforts to make these improvements include the removal of lead pipes and the creation of more treatment plants.

“Public health starts with safe drinking water. The safety and security of our families depends on safe drinking water,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Tuesday.

Compared to the rest of the country, Illinois has the most lead service lines―23% of all the lead lines in the country.

Director of Rockford’s Public Works department, Kyle Saunders, says “People turn on their tap they expect their water to come out, you know. I don’t think everybody thinks of exactly what that water went through to get there.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
Police lights
One with life-threatening injuries after crash in Rockford
Kevin Sur, public information officer with IEMA shared photos taken inside the theater Saturday...
Family, friends seek support for those injured at Apollo Theatre
Roof collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere
Man killed in Apollo Theatre collapse identified
Tornado sirens
EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Beloit on Friday

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Some of the efforts to make these improvements include the removal of lead pipes and the...
Rockford to pour $160M+ investment into drinking water infrastructure
Stateline polling locations see successful early voting numbers, but not so much for in-person...
April 4 consolidated election sees low voter turnout
Stateline polling locations see successful early voting numbers, but not so much for in-person...
April 4 consolidated election sees low voter turnout