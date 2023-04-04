Sinnissippi Golf Course moves forward from storm damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local golf course may look a little bare as crews remove fallen trees, patch up holes and remove tree limbs in an effort to welcome golfers back on the green.

Rockford’s Parkway Avenue and Guilford Road neighborhood sees a wave of destruction after storms late last week. Crews begin Monday to clean up the neighborhood and the Sinnissippi Golf Course, which sees an estimated 40 tress uprooted or destroyed.

“Power has been restored in most of this neighborhood and our team continues to come together and work to get the damage cleaned up as soon as we can,” said Rockford Park District’s operations director David Spencer.

Spencer says though this delayed their opening day, which was planned for last Sunday, the park district already plans for the new opening day and won’t allow this storm damage to severely impact them.

“We’ll probably open in two or three days, maybe by the end of the week we’ll be open,” Spencer said. “But certainly not ideal but given the circumstances, we’re in pretty good shape here.”

To truly move forward, park district members will start their tree planting initiative early so golfers can still enjoy the scenery while trying for a hole in one.

“We got a plan for planting trees this spring and in the fall and we will continue to do that until the end of time, so it’ll just forward our plans,” Spencer said. “We’re just going to have to plant more trees this spring.”

Volunteers say they’re excited to see the golf course’s restoration and cannot wait for opening day.

“This is the heart of Rockford,” said Rockford Park District volunteer Jim McDowell. “I got my clubs in the car. I’m waiting for the green light.”

“I think we’ll always be sad about the 100-year-old trees that are gone but we have to be hopeful because that’s really, that’s all you can do,” said Rockford Park District volunteer Jodi Beach.

Officials say by Thursday, golfers should check the park district’s website and social media accounts for Sinnissippi Golf Course’s exact opening date.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.