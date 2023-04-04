Siblings set up superhero memorial for Apollo Theatre victims

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - When two kids heard about the Apollo Theatre catastrophe Friday night in Belvidere, they took some super friends of their own to protect the city.

As crews cleaned up debris scattered across N. State St. in Belvidere, two brothers who are both younger than ten years old set up their own memorial with superheroes protect Belvidere from any further tragedies.

The news of the Apollo Theatre collapse that left one person dead and dozens more injured didn’t just impact adults but brothers Michael and Johnny Thomas, who wanted to do something for those impacted by Friday’s tragedy.

“(We want) to help the Apollo theatre and save the day and help the person who was hurt,” says Johnny.

They brought several of their toys to the Kishwaukee River near the Apollo Theatre to watch over the city of Belvidere on Saturday.

“We just started to get nervous,” says Johnny. “These are our favorites and we wanted to give them to the person who was hurt.”

“We both feel really bad,” says Michael. “Belvidere strong.”

“(Johnny) especially was super upset in the morning. He felt almost sick to his stomach he said. They got their ideas together and figured out instead of stuffed animals because they do stuffed animals let’s do superheroes,” says Michael and Johnny’s mom Kayla Thomas.

The Thomas kids previously set up stuffed animals on 19th St. in Rockford where Jordan Thomas, who is of no relation, was shot and killed almost two years ago. Their mom says she didn’t expect them to do anything like this.

“I was super excited. We got everything ready and hurried up and tried to get down here before it got too crowded because it was a very busy scene down here. But I was super proud,” says Kayla.

Despite this small gesture, Kayla Thomas couldn’t believe the amount of people who’ve noticed what her kids have done for the city.

“Basically, that my kids touched them and that they also wanted to join in and people to come in and be strong together,” says Kayla.

Since they brought the superheroes to the city of murals Saturday, two more figures were added by other community members, plus a small pot of flowers.

The number of memorials in Belvidere grows as a small Easter themed memorial with the words ‘Belvidere Strong’ on a cross was set up Monday, showing how a community can rally behind this tragedy.

