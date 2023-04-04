Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans’ successor to be sworn in Tuesday evening

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans has announced her retirement after 14 years leading the department. Evans has served the department for 25 years and made history as the first female police chief in Winnebago County.

Evans cites medical concerns as the reason for her retirement, saying the issues have cut her career short. She says in her retirement she’ll focus on working with charities and cancer awareness organizations. She is currently Vice President of the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation, non-profit that raises awareness around depression and suicide.

Acting Police Chief Sam Hawley will be taking over Evans’ position. Hawley has been with the department for 25 years, serving as a detective and deputy chief. He will be sworn in Tuesday night at the Roscoe Village Board meeting.

