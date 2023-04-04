Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans’ successor to be sworn in Tuesday evening

Acting Chief Sam Hawley will be sworn in Tuesday
Acting Chief Sam Hawley will be sworn in Tuesday(Roscoe Police Department)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans has announced her retirement after 14 years leading the department. Evans has served the department for 25 years and made history as the first female police chief in Winnebago County.

Evans cites medical concerns as the reason for her retirement, saying the issues have cut her career short. She says in her retirement she’ll focus on working with charities and cancer awareness organizations. She is currently Vice President of the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation, non-profit that raises awareness around depression and suicide.

Acting Police Chief Sam Hawley will be taking over Evans’ position. Hawley has been with the department for 25 years, serving as a detective and deputy chief. He will be sworn in Tuesday night at the Roscoe Village Board meeting.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer
Roof collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere
Man killed in Apollo Theatre collapse identified
Police lights
One with life-threatening injuries after crash in Rockford
Kevin Sur, public information officer with IEMA shared photos taken inside the theater Saturday...
Family, friends seek support for those injured at Apollo Theatre
Tornado sirens
EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Beloit on Friday

Latest News

April 4 birthdays
April 4 birthdays
When two kids heard about the Apollo Theatre catastrophe Friday night in Belvidere, they took...
Siblings set up superhero memorial for Apollo Theatre victims
Sinnissippi Golf Course moves forward from storm damage
Sinnissippi Golf Course moves forward from storm damage
Showers and storms Monday evening are not to be severe.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/3/2023