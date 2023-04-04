FIRST ALERT: Severe potential returns to the Stateline Tuesday/Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For several days, we’ve been alerting our viewers about the potential for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday. That threat remains, though there remain several questions regarding the overall evolution of the threat.

Friday’s situation was hardly in doubt. It wasn’t a matter of if storms were going to fire, it was a matter of when and where storms were to fire. Tuesday’s situation is much more of an all or nothing affair. While there is a strong possibility of storms explosively firing Tuesday, there’s also a possibility of no severe weather occurring. Let’s break it down.

There are two key factors that we’ll need to watch. First, we’ve got to see if we’re going to break through a cap of warmer air aloft in the afternoon, which would allow storms to rapidly fire. That’d require a good deal of sunshine to be out to destabilize our atmosphere. That is NOT a given to occur.

Secondly, we’ll need to pay attention to just how far north a warm front will be able to lift into northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin. Should the front make it into Wisconsin and we get into a warm, humid environment, our severe threat goes up. Should the front remain south of our area, keeping winds out of the east off of Lake Michigan, our severe threat goes way down.

Our Timecast model, which absolutely nailed Friday afternoon and Friday night’s storms, tends to favor the latter of the two situations. It brings two rounds of showers and storms through our area, one late in the morning or early in the afternoon, and a second toward dinnertime. The warm front will be lifting northward toward the area, but doesn’t get entirely through our region by early Tuesday evening. That would reduce the severe threat here, though the front will be SO close that it’d be far too premature to rest on our laurels. It would not take much of a shift in this model track to put us at much greater risk.

A few non-severe storms are possible late Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and thunderstorms are to become likely in the afternoon and early evening hours Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It should be noted that there are some high-resolution models that do bring the front northward through the area in the mid-afternoon hours, which would favor rapid, explosive thunderstorm development anytime after 3:00pm. Such a solution is not to be ignored either. Should we turn warm and humid in the afternoon, we should be prepared for a rapidly escalating severe weather situation. This, too is entirely possible, and the Storm Prediction Center acknowledges that possibility in its issuance of another Level 4, Moderate Risk for severe weather in parts of our area, with the remainder in a still-significant Level 3, Enhanced Risk. Should storms materialize, any of them would be capable of tornadoes, some of which could be long-lived and strong, along with large hail and gusty winds.

Much of the area is under a Level 4, Moderate Risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening, while the remainder is under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All modes of severe weather are in play Tuesday, including strong tornadoes. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another line of showers and storms is to fire overnight into early Wednesday ahead of a cold front. This activity would reach us in the hours leading up to dawn Wednesday, though they may be weakening somewhat in the process. Still, it’s possible these could bring with them a bit of a gusty wind threat.

Showers and storms should fire ahead of a cold front early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms may be weakening a bit early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should quickly exit Wednesday morning after the cold front passes through the region. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Early storms Wednesday could be wind producers. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The key message regarding Tuesday’s severe threat is that it’s NOT a slam dunk. There are plausible scenarios in which our area sees a widespread, significant severe weather event. On the flip side, there are also plausible scenarios in which we avoid severe weather altogether. We’ll get a better idea on how this will ultimately unfold by Tuesday morning. Either way, it’d be wise to prepare for the potential for severe weather, as it’s ALWAYS better to be safe than sorry.

