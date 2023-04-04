April 4 consolidated election sees low voter turnout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It may be a case of early voting or people having second thoughts about the weather, but polling locations throughout the stateline look a bit bare.

“Now that the rain has been heavy the last hour, hour and a half, it has slowed down dramatically,” said Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss.

When visiting local polling locations Tuesday for the consolidated election, you may notice empty voting booths.

“We’ve only had about 80 people so far and it’s about 12:00 (p.m.), so not too much,” said City First Church ballot distributor David Castillo.

Polling workers at First City Church and Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss say the busiest times were between 6:00 and 7:30 this morning, but the number of voters significantly slowed down once the rain started.

“We’re hoping that once it passes that we’ll have people turning out because this is a really important location for them to be voting in,” Bliss said.

Rockford Board of Election Commissioners officials say the weather might not be the total blame as people throughout the city chose to vote early or vote by mail.

“During early voting, we’ve actually had 869 voters come in during the 40 days we’ve been open, said Rockford Board of Election Commissioners executive director Jorge Paredes. “We have had vote by mail happening as well. We sent over 8,000 ballots. We’ve had about 3,000 of those returned.”

Paredes says the board starts counting after 7 p.m. They do have a plan in place for severe weather including a portable generator, so counting votes won’t be delayed.

“So, our goal is to make sure what we call our counting center where we count our ballots and process everything, will be fully functional,” Paredes said. “We’ll have lights, power cords, everything we need.”

Bliss says low voter turnout for the consolidated election is quite common when compared to presidential or mid-term elections.

