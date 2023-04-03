White Sox P Liam Hendriks begins final round of chemotherapy, eyes return to team

In January, Hendriks announced he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie to end the baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WIFR) - As the White Sox held their home opener against San Francisco Monday, Sox closer Liam Hendriks appeared on the jumbotron with an update regarding his cancer treatment.

“Happy opening day Sox fans,” Hendriks said, “Just want to let you know that I’m starting my last round of chemo(therapy) today so I’ll see you guys on the Southside soon, play ball!”

In January, Hendriks announced he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The Hendriks news comes after White Sox GM Rick Hahn made optimistic comments about Hendriks’ return to play while speaking to the media last week.

“While we don’t have a specific timeline available to share with you on his potential return,” Hahn said ahead of opening day. “Those of you who pay attention to the roster will notice that we have not placed him (Hendriks) on the 60-day IL, and that is on purpose.”

On March 30, Hendriks was placed on the Sox 15-day IL.

