Stormy pattern to return early this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thankfully, the Stateline was able to regain its collective breath Sunday after Friday’s severe weather and Saturday’s unseasonable chill and snow showers.

Sunday proved to be just what the doctor ordered as bright sunshine returned to the area and temperatures managed to warm into the middle and upper 50s.

Unfortunately, the pattern looks to turn active once again as a new workweek dawns, and there remains at least some concern that another round of severe weather may be in our future.

Monday’s to feature more in the way of clouds, though as winds shift southerly, temperatures are to warm back into the upper 50s to near 60. The infusion of a bit more moisture, however, will force the inclusion of several scattered showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms anytime after the noon hour, then extending well into the evening.

A few showers are possible Monday, and a thunderstorm isn't out of the question entirely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers and storms may develop late Monday afternoon or early Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered showers and storms are possible Monday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While severe weather is highly unlikely with this activity, we cannot completely rule out a bit of hail with any of these storms, especially along and south of Interstate 88.

There's a very small chance that one or two storms could produce some small hail Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Turning to Tuesday, all signs point to a quiet start to the day, though there remains concern that showers and storms are to return either late in the day or at night.

Clouds are to dominate most of Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to develop late Tuesday into Tuesday evening, though many of us stay dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this stage in the game, our computer forecast models are pushing back the arrival of any thunderstorms to Tuesday night, though that’s not set in stone. Storms are to fire to our west and southwest over portions of Iowa and Missouri, eventually reaching us in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Showers and storms are to erupt to our southwest very late Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are to arrive here early Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The best chance for strong to severe storms looks to come south of Interstate 80. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With regard to the severe weather risk, there’s most certainly a chance that storms could become explosive in nature, but there’s also a good deal of uncertainty as to where the main threat is to set up.

Sunday’s Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook places areas along and south of US-20 under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms, with those along and north of US-20 in a Level 2, Slight Risk. As things appear right now, areas along and south of I-80 are at greatest risk, though we’ll continue to keep a close eye on future model runs for any potential shift.

Most of the area is positioned in a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe weather late Tuesday and Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Aside from an early shower or storm Wednesday, things look to be quiet through the rest of our week and Easter Weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.