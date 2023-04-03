Store closures: check before you shop on Easter Sunday

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT
(WIFR) - Easter weekend fast approaches, signaling a busy time for stateline area stores. Shoppers with last-minute purchases will want to check this list of store closures before heading out.

All locations of the following stores will close Sunday, April 9 so employees can observe the holiday:

  • Schnucks - Stores reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, April 10.
  • Target - Stores reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, April 10.
  • Sam’s Club - Stores reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, April 10 for Plus Members and 10 a.m. for all members.
  • Costco - Stores reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, April 10.
  • ALDI - Stores reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10.
  • Lowe’s - Stores reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, April 10.
  • Kohl’s - Stores reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10.
  • Marshall’s - Stores reopen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 10.
  • TJ Maxx - Stores reopen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 10.

Stores that will be open on Easter Sunday:

Woodman’s - all locations - 24 hours

Meijer - all locations - 6 a.m. - midnight

Walmart - all locations - 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Dollar General - all locations - 8 a.m. - close times vary by location.

Home Depot - all locations with reduced hours - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

CVS - hours vary by location

Walgreen’s - all locations - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

PetSmart - Machesney Park, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; East State Street, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

