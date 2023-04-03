Store closures: check before you shop on Easter Sunday
(WIFR) - Easter weekend fast approaches, signaling a busy time for stateline area stores. Shoppers with last-minute purchases will want to check this list of store closures before heading out.
All locations of the following stores will close Sunday, April 9 so employees can observe the holiday:
- Schnucks - Stores reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, April 10.
- Target - Stores reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, April 10.
- Sam’s Club - Stores reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, April 10 for Plus Members and 10 a.m. for all members.
- Costco - Stores reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, April 10.
- ALDI - Stores reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10.
- Lowe’s - Stores reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, April 10.
- Kohl’s - Stores reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10.
- Marshall’s - Stores reopen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 10.
- TJ Maxx - Stores reopen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 10.
Stores that will be open on Easter Sunday:
Woodman’s - all locations - 24 hours
Meijer - all locations - 6 a.m. - midnight
Walmart - all locations - 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Dollar General - all locations - 8 a.m. - close times vary by location.
Home Depot - all locations with reduced hours - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
CVS - hours vary by location
Walgreen’s - all locations - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
PetSmart - Machesney Park, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; East State Street, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
