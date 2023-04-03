Steels and Deals Swap Meet and Car Show benefitting Nik’s Wish

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A big crowd spent part of their Sunday at Rockford Speedway for the 6th Steels and Deals Swap Meet and “No Fooling Casual Car Show”.

There was a DJ, food, raffles and door prizes with all proceeds benefitting Nik’s Wish, which is a Make a Wish program for young adults aged 18 to 24.

“I’ve been a hot rod guy since I was 17 years old. I’m 78 now. So, it’s just interesting. Cars have always been there. Hot rods and race cars and stuff like that. It’s just a thing I’ve always done,” says car enthuiast Gary Dieterman.

