Several communities cancel monthly tornado siren test ahead of storm

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Community leaders are cautious Monday after tornados ripped through Northern Illinois last week.

The cities of Freeport and DeKalb, along with Winnebago County canceled a tornado siren testing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 due to the possibility of severe weather.

The test scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month can be moved at the discretion of local officials.

