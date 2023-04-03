Rockford stores see run on portable generators as storms hammer area

More storms expected Tuesday.
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local residents flocked to stores in search of portable generators over the weekend, after thunderstorms and at least one confirmed tornado left widespread property damage and thousands without power.

And with more severe weather possible Tuesday, one local hardware store manager says having a backup power supply is never a bad idea.

“Especially if your house and your neighborhood is prone to power outages during storms,” said Corey Hirsch, manager of Zanocco Ace Hardware in Rockford.

But, those who wait until a storm already hits to buy a generator may leave the store empty handed.

“Unless a store stocks it beforehand, and some of these storms you just don’t know when it’s going to happen, they don’t get the stock in time,” he said. “Being ready beforehand is the key to it.”

Hirsch said while using a generator is simple, there are some important things to remember before plugging in.

“You don’t want to feed that power directly into your house outlet and try to power your whole house,” he said. “It’s designed for a few items: a refrigerator, a TV set, a pump, a fan, that sort of thing.”

After several phone calls, Rockford resident Serena Bentley found a generator Saturday morning after a tree fell on her garage and left her family in the dark. She says it was a setback but the $750 purchase was a good one.

“My husband got a generator to keep stuff with electricity–phones, to make sure we were able call out if we needed to, things like that,” Bentley said.

Hirsch added that a portable generator can be used in a garage or carport as long as the door is open and the machine faces outside. Proper extension cords are also a must to avoid starting a fire.

“Know what the power rating for the generator is,” he said. “And get an extension cable rated for that power rating.”

