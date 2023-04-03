Icehogs soar past Griffins 5-1 on Rockford Hockey Club night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After getting shut out in back-to-back games this weekend, the Rockford Icehogs rebounded with a 5-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins Sunday afternoon.

The Rockford Hockey Club was also recognized at the game ahead of its 50th season. To honor this milestone, the Icehogs rebranded as the Rockford Hockey Club for its game Sunday, sporting the original logo on their jerseys.

“I think for these kids it’s really important for them to see that their heroes and professional hockey players wear the same gear they will be wearing this next season. You can start with our program and you may go all the way up to the top and see that the journey goes from one to the other. We are all part of the same community,” says Rockford Hockey Club President Jordan Tuminaro.

Luke Philp scored the icebreaker for his 24th goal of the season, a career high to go along with 46 points. Rockford led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Hogs wasted no time in the second as Brett Seney put Rockford up 2-0 15 seconds into the second. Later in the period, Jakub Galvas slaps the pass off the boards to make it 3-0.

Seney scored on the empty netter in the third. His second of the game put the game on ice. Andrew Perrott also scored his first goal of the season.

The Icehogs now sit 11 points out of a playoff spot with Sunday’s regulation win over the Griffins, who are last place in the Central Division.

