Governor Pritzker surveys storm damage at Apollo Theatre

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker along with other government officials visit the Apollo Theatre off of State Street in Belvidere Sunday to assess the damage after Friday’s roof collapse incident.

Pritzker issues a disaster proclamation for storm impacted communities, which include immediate assistance to Boone County. Pritzker says he also contacted Homeland Security in Washington D.C seeking federal aid.

“The people of Illinois know that when others are hurting, neighbors show up for each other to help to alleviate the suffering,” Pritzker said.

On Sunday, Pritzker, The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and other Illinois government officials deliver their deep condolences to everyone involved in the Apollo Theatre tragedy.

“I hope that you’ll all join me in silence and prayer for the injured who face a long road to recovery and for the deceased, Fred Livingston Jr. and his loved ones,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker says he is full of gratitude for everyone who went above and beyond to help those who were trapped under the roof particles.

As your governor, I really couldn’t be more proud,” Pritzker said.

Leaders off the IEMA applaud the first responders on how quickly they arrived on scene.

“If it wasn’t for the fast and coordinated efforts from Friday night, we would have seen a more tragic outcome,” IEMA director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said.

Belvidere mayor Clint Morris says crews are working hard to save every part of the Apollo Theatre as possible.

“My intention is to have this successfully reopen,” mayor Morris said.

Boone County chairperson Rodney Riley says when his family was taking shelter in their basement, they heard an unimaginable noise, which is what led Riley to visit downtown Belvidere.

“When you see, you know, people that, you know, are injured and you see the first responders working very hard to help injured people and getting them to safety, it takes you back, it’s still tough to see,” Riley said.

The IEMA says assessing the storm damage throughout the state will take between 42 to 72 hours.

