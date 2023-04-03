Freeport, DeKalb cancel monthly tornado siren test ahead of storm

Both Freeport and DeKalb announce cancelations Monday for the scheduled first Tuesday of the...
Both Freeport and DeKalb announce cancelations Monday for the scheduled first Tuesday of the month testing amid severe weather predictions.(City of DeKalb, Illinois Facebook page)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Community leaders are cautious Monday after tornados ripped through Northern Illinois last week.

The cities of Freeport and DeKalb canceled a tornado siren testing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 due to the possibility of severe weather.

The test scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month can be moved at the discretion of local officials.

