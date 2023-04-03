Family, friends seek support for those injured at Apollo Theatre

Kevin Sur, public information officer with IEMA shared photos taken inside the theater Saturday...
Kevin Sur, public information officer with IEMA shared photos taken inside the theater Saturday after the collapse.(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Several GoFundMe fundraisers are posted following a mass casualty event Friday night in Belvidere.

Music fans gathered for a heavy metal concert at the theater which was postponed during severe weather. While tornado sirens signaled for them to take cover, a confirmed EF-1 Tornado ripped the roof off the building, killing one and injuring 48 others.

Dylan Crone, Metal Mark, Paul Rojas, Michelle, Victoria Bella, and band members Carlos and Moises of Dragones Rock were all seriously hurt when the roof came down on the crowd.

Fractured femurs, spinal injuries, head lacerations and broken ribs are just some of the trauma sustained that night. Friends and family say they just want to help their loved ones on what looks to be a long road of recovery.

“Dylan has staples & stitches all over his face and head, 4 ribs fractures in several places each, 4 separate vertebrae in his lower back are fractured along with (one of his scapulas) & a minor hole in one of his lungs,” Abbey Rhodes states on her brother’s GoFundMe page.

Those interested in helping out are encouraged to donate at the respective GoFundMe links attached above.

