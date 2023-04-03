EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Beloit on Friday

Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The recovery process is underway Monday after a tornado touched down in Beloit, Wis.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado with winds reaching 80 mph touched down Friday on the city’s east side.

The 100-yard-wide funnel hit just after 7:30 p.m., traveling nearly 4 miles in under 10 minutes.

According to Rock County Emergency Management, no injuries or deaths were reported.

Residents are encouraged to report any storm damage to the Beloit Emergency Management center at 608-346-5711.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere
Man killed in Apollo Theater collapse identified
Rockford Police Badge
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree
100 firefighters and paramedics responded to the collapse of the Apollo Theatre's roof collapse.
Apollo Theatre attendees left shocked after roof collapses
Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Officials: 1 dead, 48 hurt after roof collapse at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Kiki
Pet of the Week: Kiki
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers Update
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers Update
Mary's Market Mondays
Mary’s Market Mondays
Girl with Easter eggs
Store closures: check before you shop on Easter Sunday