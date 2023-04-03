EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Beloit on Friday

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The recovery process is underway Monday after a tornado touched down in Beloit, Wis.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado with winds reaching 80 mph touched down Friday on the city’s east side.

The 100-yard-wide funnel hit just after 7:30 p.m., traveling nearly 4 miles in under 10 minutes.

According to Rock County Emergency Management, no injuries or deaths were reported.

Residents are encouraged to report any storm damage to the Beloit Emergency Management center at 608-346-5711.

