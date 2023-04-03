Boone County Museum of History hosts Easter event for community

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the Easter Bunny’s busiest day of the year just one week away, it still didn’t stop the holiday hare from hopping on over to Belvidere the Sunday before Easter.

J-Kirk Photography was at the Boone County Museum of History to capture snapshots of kids and their family with the Easter Bunny. There were also make and take crafts, a scavenger hunt, musician and even baby goats to pet.

“I think Easter is such a good time to celebrate and spring is coming. It’s also wonderful awareness that our museum is here. And some people may have never been here before so it’s good to see lots of new faces,” says museum Executive Director Anna Pivoras.

