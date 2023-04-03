Blood donors needed after stateline Tornado tragedy

RRVBC asks donors to replenish supply
RRVBC asks donors to replenish supply
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to hundreds of donors, the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) supplies life-saving blood to patients affected by Friday’s roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Ill. and across the stateline.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of Friday night’s storms. said Heidi Ognibene, RRVBC Chief Operating Officer. “Thank you to every donor who has donated in the past several weeks. You truly saved lives Friday night and through the weekend. You made the difference for our local hospitals treating patients injured in the storms by ensuring we had enough blood available. This is why blood on the shelves saves lives.”

In the wake of such a huge depletion, the center is asking donors to come forward again to replenish blood supplies.

RRVBC provides blood to 13 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. To schedule a donation, visit rrvbc.org, call 815-965-8751 or use the myRRVBC app.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere
Man killed in Apollo Theatre collapse identified
Police lights
One with life-threatening injuries after crash in Rockford
100 firefighters and paramedics responded to the collapse of the Apollo Theatre's roof collapse.
Apollo Theatre attendees left shocked after roof collapses
Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Officials: 1 dead, 48 hurt after roof collapse at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Kiki
Pet of the Week: Kiki
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers Update
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers Update
Mary's Market Mondays
Mary’s Market Mondays
Tornado sirens
EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Beloit on Friday