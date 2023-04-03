Blood donors needed after stateline Tornado tragedy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to hundreds of donors, the Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) supplies life-saving blood to patients affected by Friday’s roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Ill. and across the stateline.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of Friday night’s storms. said Heidi Ognibene, RRVBC Chief Operating Officer. “Thank you to every donor who has donated in the past several weeks. You truly saved lives Friday night and through the weekend. You made the difference for our local hospitals treating patients injured in the storms by ensuring we had enough blood available. This is why blood on the shelves saves lives.”

In the wake of such a huge depletion, the center is asking donors to come forward again to replenish blood supplies.

RRVBC provides blood to 13 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. To schedule a donation, visit rrvbc.org, call 815-965-8751 or use the myRRVBC app.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.