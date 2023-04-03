25 Oak Trees planted at Levings Park

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois once held 14 million acres of trees but that number has dropped to 5 million due to modern development practices but Illinois 4H is helping to turn the tide by planting 25 oak trees in Winnebago County.

Levings Park on Pierpont Ave. was chosen as a public place where all members of the community could enjoy the trees. The 4H teamed up with Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation and the Rockford Park District. The three groups say more trees will move us closer to cleaner water, healthier soils, more animals and birds, greater biological diversity, and cleaner air.

“I imagine these kids driving by someday when they’re adults saying, ‘hey I planted those trees back when I was in 4-h. And that’s kind of the whole idea of it as well. And kids are always learning by doing and this is obviously doing says Winnebago County 4H Program Coordinator Becky Gocken.

