13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say

Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during storms on Saturday.

The Warren Township Fire Department said the incident happened at a home on Park Road Northwest.

Officials with the fire department said a large oak tree fell onto the home, trapping the teen inside.

Extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage, officials said.

The teen reportedly died on the scene.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere
Man killed in Apollo Theatre collapse identified
Police lights
One with life-threatening injuries after crash in Rockford
100 firefighters and paramedics responded to the collapse of the Apollo Theatre's roof collapse.
Apollo Theatre attendees left shocked after roof collapses
Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Officials: 1 dead, 48 hurt after roof collapse at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer

Latest News

Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump arrives in New York to face charges in criminal probe
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Uncertainty looms ahead of Trump’s historic arraignment
Uncertainty looms ahead of Trump’s historic arraignment