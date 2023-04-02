Village Green shows off grills at Patio and Grill Expo

Village Green hosts expo for people to see what furniture is available for the spring season
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although the weather is constantly changing, spring season is here and many people are ready to bring out their patio gear.

Village Green, a patio and outdoor store located on Riverside Blvd. in Rockford hosted a Patio and Grill Expo.

The event was a chance to shop for new furniture and take advantage of sales. Grill experts and chefs also joined the expo with a special appearance from award-winning barbeque flavor guy, Brian Leigh.

Village Green CEO, Jessica Salisbury, says now is the perfect time to redecorate and find new furniture.

“Right now people will start planning what they want to do in their outdoor space,” Salisbury said. “If they have a new deck or patio being put on they want to start planning for that and so if they get their furniture orders even purchased now or you can place your special orders now and have the furniture in time for the upcoming season.”

