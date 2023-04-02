Storms demolish Cherry Valley shed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Friday night’s storm progressed, it didn’t hold back for one local family whose now left picking up the pieces.

The heavy rain and strong wind gusts completely demolished a shed located in the 3000 Block of Wheeler Road in Cherry valley.

Owners Randy and Sherry Molander took shelter in their basement as the storm passed them by and their daughter, Sara Paynter, describes some of the damages that occurred during those terrifying moments.

“Loud, loud noise, Paynter said, “My mom heard some crashing and some windows being broken because it broke out the windows in the house. A huge pool bar in the back went up against the house so there was a lot of sheet metal that was hitting so they heard that.”

