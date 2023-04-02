Rockford community joins two-time World Series Champion for a Night of Worship

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Faith and mental health: Those are some things two-time world series champion and Morris Illinois native Scott Spiezio says are overlooked when it comes to baseball and life.

Saturday he shares his journey with the Rockford community a part of the first ever Night of Worship at Rockford Christian High School.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, an organization connecting faith and athletes, put on the event. First, Scott met with the Royal Lion’s baseball team and advised them to set aside more time for their mental health and how to improve their game. Hours later, dozens of community members heard Spiezio share his MLB journey with them. From winning two World Series titles to overcoming addiction, Spiezio says he wouldn’t be able to celebrate five years of sobriety next week without faith in his life.

“It’s near and dear to my heart. I got a second chance on life. Like I told these kids, as long as you have a breath, and to anybody out there that may be in despair if you’ve got a breath, you’ve got a pen to write a great story just like God dreamt,” says Spiezio.

