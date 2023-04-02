One with life-threatening injuries after crash in Rockford

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A traffic stop by Winnebago County deputies took a sudden turn Sunday morning.

Deputies stopped a vehicle around 3:10 a.m. near Rockton Avenue and Yonge Street. The driver got away from police before they crashed into a tree near Ridge Avenue and Vernon Street.

There was one person in the vehicle at the time and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force will investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof collapses at Apollo Theatre in Belvidere
Man killed in Apollo Theatre collapse identified
100 firefighters and paramedics responded to the collapse of the Apollo Theatre's roof collapse.
Apollo Theatre attendees left shocked after roof collapses
Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Officials: 1 dead, 48 hurt after roof collapse at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre
Kody Skaggs was charged with DWI resulting in death and DWI resulting in injury. (Courtesy:...
Officials: Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed firefighter, injured officer

Latest News

RRVBC asks donors to replenish supply
Blood donors needed after stateline Tornado tragedy
Pet of the Week: Kiki
Pet of the Week: Kiki
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers Update
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers Update
Mary's Market Mondays
Mary’s Market Mondays
Tornado sirens
EF-0 Tornado confirmed in Beloit on Friday