One with life-threatening injuries after crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A traffic stop by Winnebago County deputies took a sudden turn Sunday morning.

Deputies stopped a vehicle around 3:10 a.m. near Rockton Avenue and Yonge Street. The driver got away from police before they crashed into a tree near Ridge Avenue and Vernon Street.

There was one person in the vehicle at the time and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force will investigate the cause of the crash.

