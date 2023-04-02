Man killed in Apollo Theatre collapse identified

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Fred Livingston, Jr., 50, has been identified as the man killed in the Friday night roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

Livingston’s loved ones identified him through a public GoFundMe, saying he was a father of three and a grandfather. He’s also described as a metal music lover, loving, selfless and funny.

The fundraiser for Livingston’s family has raised more than $27,000. It began with a $20,000 goal. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

Approximately 260 people were at the Apollo Theatre on Friday night for a Morbid Angel concert when the roof collapsed. First responders say 28 people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

