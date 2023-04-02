Local motorcycle shop host the biker bunny

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kegel Harley-Davidson motorcycle shop host the biker easter bunny. All biker bunny visitors were able to take photos and receive an easter egg with a surprise inside. However, it was also a chance to raise funds for the autism program at Easter seals.

Marketing and event coordinator, Chelsea Johnson, says this event is a fun experience for all to enjoy.

“Seeing the Easter Bunny at Harley Davidson is definitely a unique way to see the Easter Bunny. It’s a bunny on a different bike every year. Sports a Harley vest and Harley gloves and climbs on up there and makes for a different, unique experience,” said Johnson.

