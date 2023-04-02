Local motorcycle shop host the biker bunny

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kegel Harley-Davidson motorcycle shop host the biker easter bunny. All biker bunny visitors were able to take photos and receive an easter egg with a surprise inside. However, it was also a chance to raise funds for the autism program at Easter seals.

Marketing and event coordinator, Chelsea Johnson, says this event is a fun experience for all to enjoy.

“Seeing the Easter Bunny at Harley Davidson is definitely a unique way to see the Easter Bunny. It’s a bunny on a different bike every year. Sports a Harley vest and Harley gloves and climbs on up there and makes for a different, unique experience,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews are responding to a reported "mass casualty event" at the Apollo...
Officials: 1 dead, 48 hurt after roof collapse at Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre
Thousands without power after storms roll through the stateline
Severe Weather
Severe weather shelters open ahead of Friday’s storm
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Rockford police: teens charged after online purchase turns to armed robbery
Now Hiring
Bergstrom to host hiring event in Rockford

Latest News

Kids pose and take pictures with the biker bunny
Local motorcycle shop hosts the biker bunny
Kids search for eggs with surprise treats inside
Easter egg hunt at River Bluff Rehabilitation center
Kids search for eggs with surprise treats inside
Easter egg hunt at River Bluff Rehabilitation center
Faith and mental health: Those are some things two-time world series champion and Morris...
Rockford community joins two-time World Series Champion for a Night of Worship